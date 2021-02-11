MARKET NEWS

Sharda Motor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 584.42 crore, up 171.62% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 584.42 crore in December 2020 up 171.62% from Rs. 215.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in December 2020 up 122.72% from Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.91 crore in December 2020 up 76.79% from Rs. 32.19 crore in December 2019.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 56.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 25.32 in December 2019.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 2,349.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 174.79% returns over the last 6 months and 146.34% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Motor Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations584.42444.30215.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations584.42444.30215.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials469.91360.24123.80
Purchase of Traded Goods10.188.9517.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.19-4.050.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.3117.4521.05
Depreciation12.0010.9211.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.9127.5027.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3123.2813.33
Other Income5.606.036.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9129.3120.31
Interest0.360.350.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.5528.9720.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.5528.9720.07
Tax11.027.315.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.5321.6615.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.5321.6615.06
Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS56.3936.4225.32
Diluted EPS56.3936.4225.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS56.3936.4225.32
Diluted EPS56.3936.4225.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sharda Motor #Sharda Motor Industries
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:55 pm

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

