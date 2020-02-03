Sharda Motor Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 215.16 crore, down 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.16 crore in December 2019 down 16.64% from Rs. 258.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2019 down 23.03% from Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.19 crore in December 2019 down 16.8% from Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2018.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 32.89 in December 2018.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 973.80 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.