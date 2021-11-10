MARKET NEWS

Sharda Motor Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore, up 32.15% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.13 crore in September 2021 up 32.15% from Rs. 444.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.75 crore in September 2021 up 102.14% from Rs. 20.65 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.34 crore in September 2021 up 77.33% from Rs. 40.23 crore in September 2020.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 34.73 in September 2020.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 630.80 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.27% returns over the last 6 months and 220.20% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Motor Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations587.13471.74444.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations587.13471.74444.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials457.92372.90360.24
Purchase of Traded Goods8.4110.248.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-2.04-4.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.2922.5417.45
Depreciation9.949.7210.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.4827.9627.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3530.4223.28
Other Income10.056.306.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.4036.7329.31
Interest0.410.300.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.9836.4328.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax60.9836.4328.97
Tax15.289.547.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.7026.8921.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.7026.8921.66
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.95-2.49-1.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.7524.4120.65
Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.048.2134.73
Diluted EPS14.048.2134.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.048.2134.73
Diluted EPS14.048.2134.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:33 am

