Sharda Motor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 688.16 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.16 crore in March 2023 up 11.38% from Rs. 617.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.07 crore in March 2023 up 41.11% from Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.83 crore in March 2023 up 31.91% from Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2022.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 20.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.79 in March 2022.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 792.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.