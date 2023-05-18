English
    Sharda Motor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 688.16 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 688.16 crore in March 2023 up 11.38% from Rs. 617.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.07 crore in March 2023 up 41.11% from Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.83 crore in March 2023 up 31.91% from Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2022.

    Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 20.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.79 in March 2022.

    Sharda Motor shares closed at 792.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.

    Sharda Motor Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations688.16686.00617.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations688.16686.00617.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials524.51547.67478.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.9814.9616.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.05-6.61-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1225.9424.56
    Depreciation14.0812.5511.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.3739.8635.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.0551.6353.20
    Other Income13.7011.237.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.7562.8660.82
    Interest0.160.760.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.5962.1060.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.5962.1060.47
    Tax20.0416.0214.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.5546.0846.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.5546.0846.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.520.29-2.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.0746.3743.98
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8815.6014.79
    Diluted EPS20.8815.6014.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8815.6014.79
    Diluted EPS20.8815.6014.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sharda Motor #Sharda Motor Industries
    first published: May 18, 2023 09:55 pm