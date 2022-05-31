 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Motor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.85 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 617.85 crore in March 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 604.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2022 up 69.74% from Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2021.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 43.58 in March 2021.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 694.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Sharda Motor Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 617.85 578.60 604.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 617.85 578.60 604.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 478.02 462.51 477.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.55 12.03 12.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.11 -10.06 3.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.56 22.97 23.76
Depreciation 11.07 9.91 12.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.56 29.08 34.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.20 52.16 39.54
Other Income 7.62 5.57 5.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.82 57.73 45.12
Interest 0.35 0.42 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.47 57.31 44.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.47 57.31 44.69
Tax 14.32 14.56 11.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.15 42.75 32.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.15 42.75 32.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.17 -3.67 -6.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.98 39.08 25.91
Equity Share Capital 5.95 5.95 5.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.79 13.14 43.58
Diluted EPS 14.79 13.14 43.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.79 13.14 43.58
Diluted EPS 14.79 13.14 43.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:21 am
