    Sharda Motor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.85 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 617.85 crore in March 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 604.17 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2022 up 69.74% from Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2021.

    Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 43.58 in March 2021.

    Sharda Motor shares closed at 694.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Sharda Motor Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations617.85578.60604.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations617.85578.60604.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials478.02462.51477.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.5512.0312.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-10.063.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5622.9723.76
    Depreciation11.079.9112.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5629.0834.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.2052.1639.54
    Other Income7.625.575.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8257.7345.12
    Interest0.350.420.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.4757.3144.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.4757.3144.69
    Tax14.3214.5611.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.1542.7532.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.1542.7532.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.17-3.67-6.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.9839.0825.91
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7913.1443.58
    Diluted EPS14.7913.1443.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7913.1443.58
    Diluted EPS14.7913.1443.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sharda Motor #Sharda Motor Industries
    first published: May 31, 2022 10:21 am
