Sharda Motor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.85 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 617.85 crore in March 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 604.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2022 up 69.74% from Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2021.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 43.58 in March 2021.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 694.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)