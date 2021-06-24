MARKET NEWS

Sharda Motor Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 604.17 crore, up 154.85% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 604.17 crore in March 2021 up 154.85% from Rs. 237.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2021 up 318.04% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2021 up 105.6% from Rs. 28.22 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 43.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.42 in March 2020.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 458.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.60% returns over the last 6 months and 178.79% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Motor Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations604.17584.42237.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations604.17584.42237.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials477.90469.91159.68
Purchase of Traded Goods12.6610.189.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.16-3.19-0.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.7624.3119.94
Depreciation12.9012.0012.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.2531.9123.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5439.3112.74
Other Income5.585.603.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1244.9116.21
Interest0.440.360.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.6944.5515.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.6944.5515.97
Tax11.8011.027.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8933.538.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8933.538.80
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.98-2.54-2.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.9130.996.20
Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.5852.1210.42
Diluted EPS43.5852.1210.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.5852.1210.42
Diluted EPS43.5852.1210.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:22 pm

