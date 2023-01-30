 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Motor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Motor Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 686.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 578.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 39.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 67.64 crore in December 2021.

Sharda Motor Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 686.00 697.96 578.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 686.00 697.96 578.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 547.67 545.38 462.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.96 16.58 12.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.61 -5.14 -10.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.94 23.94 22.97
Depreciation 12.55 10.70 9.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.86 41.51 29.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.63 64.99 52.16
Other Income 11.23 8.63 5.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.86 73.63 57.73
Interest 0.76 0.69 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.10 72.94 57.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.10 72.94 57.31
Tax 16.02 18.85 14.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.08 54.09 42.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.08 54.09 42.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.29 0.59 -3.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.37 54.67 39.08
Equity Share Capital 5.95 5.95 5.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.60 18.39 13.14
Diluted EPS 15.60 18.39 13.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.60 18.39 13.14
Diluted EPS 15.60 18.39 13.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited