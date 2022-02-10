Sharda Motor Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 578.60 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.60 crore in December 2021 down 1% from Rs. 584.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.08 crore in December 2021 up 26.09% from Rs. 30.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.64 crore in December 2021 up 18.85% from Rs. 56.91 crore in December 2020.

Sharda Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 52.12 in December 2020.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 789.40 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.15% returns over the last 6 months and 69.93% over the last 12 months.