Sharda Motor Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 584.42 crore, up 171.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 584.42 crore in December 2020 up 171.62% from Rs. 215.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.99 crore in December 2020 up 114.26% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.91 crore in December 2020 up 76.63% from Rs. 32.22 crore in December 2019.

Sharda Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 52.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 24.33 in December 2019.

Sharda Motor shares closed at 2,376.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)