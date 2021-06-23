Sharda Ispat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.22 crore, up 158.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.22 crore in March 2021 up 158.34% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021 up 628.44% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2021 up 373.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2020.

Sharda Ispat shares closed at 78.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.66% returns over the last 6 months and 136.82% over the last 12 months.