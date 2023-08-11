Sharda Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore, up 182.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore in June 2023 up 182.75% from Rs. 21.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 up 180.6% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2023 up 131.45% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

Sharda Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2022.

Sharda Ispat shares closed at 91.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.23% over the last 12 months.