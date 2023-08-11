English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharda Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore, up 182.75% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.06 crore in June 2023 up 182.75% from Rs. 21.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 up 180.6% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2023 up 131.45% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    Sharda Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2022.

    Sharda Ispat shares closed at 91.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.23% over the last 12 months.

    Sharda Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.0641.9321.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.0641.9321.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.4634.5222.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.210.41-4.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.670.71
    Depreciation0.210.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.223.612.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.262.520.66
    Other Income0.210.180.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.472.701.39
    Interest0.350.110.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.122.591.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.122.591.11
    Tax0.800.670.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.311.920.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.311.920.82
    Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.563.791.63
    Diluted EPS4.563.791.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.563.791.63
    Diluted EPS4.563.791.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sharda Ispat #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!