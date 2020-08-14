Sharda Ispat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, down 83.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in June 2020 down 83.43% from Rs. 34.03 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 119.89% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 96.7% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2019.

Sharda Ispat shares closed at 37.05 on August 12, 2020 (BSE)