Sharda Ispat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, down 83.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in June 2020 down 83.43% from Rs. 34.03 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 119.89% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 96.7% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2019.
Sharda Ispat shares closed at 37.05 on August 12, 2020 (BSE)
|Sharda Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.64
|17.50
|34.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.64
|17.50
|34.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.41
|14.25
|29.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.86
|0.25
|-3.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.65
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|1.62
|4.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.54
|1.70
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.04
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.58
|1.92
|Interest
|0.22
|0.12
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.46
|1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|0.46
|1.68
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.12
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|0.34
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|0.34
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|5.08
|5.08
|5.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|2.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|2.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm