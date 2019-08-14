Sharda Ispat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.03 crore, up 54.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.03 crore in June 2019 up 54.87% from Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2019 down 25.4% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2019 down 22.91% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2018.

Sharda Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2018.

Sharda Ispat shares closed at 61.20 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.42% over the last 12 months.