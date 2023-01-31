English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharda Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.10 crore, up 39.06% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.10 crore in December 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 32.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 82.24% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

    Sharda Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.1035.0132.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.1035.0132.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.7525.5630.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.695.23-2.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.720.58
    Depreciation0.200.200.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.583.013.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.520.280.89
    Other Income0.180.130.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.690.421.01
    Interest0.210.230.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.480.190.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.480.190.84
    Tax0.370.050.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.130.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.130.61
    Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.200.261.21
    Diluted EPS2.200.261.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.200.261.21
    Diluted EPS2.200.261.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited