Sharda Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.10 crore, up 39.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.10 crore in December 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 32.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 82.24% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

Sharda Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2021.

