Sharda Cropchem: Why are we turning positive?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Dec-quarter margins Forex is now trending favorably for the company Agrochemical volumes likely to remain firm Margin pressure to subside in the near term Attractive valuations Sharda Cropchem (SCC; CMP: Rs 481; Market cap: Rs 4,340 crore) has posted a weak margin performance in the Dec 2022 quarter because of the continued negative impact of Euro depreciation against the USD, leading to an increase in sourcing cost. However, the recent EUR/USD movement, which is up nearly 11 percent from its lows in Sept ’22,...