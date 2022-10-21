 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Crop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.97 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 586.97 crore in September 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 483.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.72 crore in September 2022 down 21.61% from Rs. 91.49 crore in September 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 471.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 52.43% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 586.97 580.13 483.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 586.97 580.13 483.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.97 300.11 223.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 194.08 201.41 87.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.84 -64.69 19.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.71 6.72 6.93
Depreciation 60.39 54.72 60.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.37 134.38 65.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.71 -52.53 18.93
Other Income 33.04 19.53 11.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.33 -33.00 30.86
Interest 0.30 0.64 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.03 -33.65 30.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.03 -33.65 30.51
Tax 2.52 -8.12 8.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.51 -25.53 21.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.51 -25.53 21.70
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 -2.83 2.41
Diluted EPS 0.94 -2.83 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 -2.83 2.41
Diluted EPS 0.94 -2.83 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
