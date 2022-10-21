Sharda Crop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.97 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 586.97 crore in September 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 483.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.72 crore in September 2022 down 21.61% from Rs. 91.49 crore in September 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 471.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 52.43% over the last 12 months.