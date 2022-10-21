English
    Sharda Crop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.97 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 586.97 crore in September 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 483.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.72 crore in September 2022 down 21.61% from Rs. 91.49 crore in September 2021.

    Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

    Sharda Crop shares closed at 471.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 52.43% over the last 12 months.

    Sharda Cropchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations586.97580.13483.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations586.97580.13483.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.97300.11223.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods194.08201.4187.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.84-64.6919.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.716.726.93
    Depreciation60.3954.7260.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.37134.3865.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.71-52.5318.93
    Other Income33.0419.5311.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.33-33.0030.86
    Interest0.300.640.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.03-33.6530.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.03-33.6530.51
    Tax2.52-8.128.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.51-25.5321.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.51-25.5321.70
    Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.94-2.832.41
    Diluted EPS0.94-2.832.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.94-2.832.41
    Diluted EPS0.94-2.832.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
