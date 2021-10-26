Sharda Crop Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 483.26 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 483.26 crore in September 2021 up 36.22% from Rs. 354.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2021 down 15.16% from Rs. 25.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.49 crore in September 2021 up 14.11% from Rs. 80.18 crore in September 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 313.20 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 15.76% over the last 12 months.