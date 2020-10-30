Sharda Crop Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 354.76 crore, up 56.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.76 crore in September 2020 up 56.58% from Rs. 226.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.58 crore in September 2020 up 357.01% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.18 crore in September 2020 up 98.07% from Rs. 40.48 crore in September 2019.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2019.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 270.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.