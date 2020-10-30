172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sharda-crop-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-354-76-crore-up-56-58-y-o-y-6038441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharda Crop Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 354.76 crore, up 56.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.76 crore in September 2020 up 56.58% from Rs. 226.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.58 crore in September 2020 up 357.01% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.18 crore in September 2020 up 98.07% from Rs. 40.48 crore in September 2019.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2019.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 270.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations354.76301.05226.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations354.76301.05226.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials180.38135.89100.72
Purchase of Traded Goods46.06130.6459.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.18-60.30-2.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.796.735.66
Depreciation42.3135.4532.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.1041.5951.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9511.06-22.22
Other Income29.928.8929.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8719.957.52
Interest0.600.540.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2719.417.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.2719.417.08
Tax11.706.091.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.5813.325.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.5813.325.60
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.831.480.62
Diluted EPS2.831.480.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.831.480.62
Diluted EPS2.831.480.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem

