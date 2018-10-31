Sharda Crop Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 223.42 crore, up 0.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 223.42 crore in September 2018 up 0.84% from Rs. 221.57 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in September 2018 up 58.11% from Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.04 crore in September 2018 up 51.58% from Rs. 38.95 crore in September 2017.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2017.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 329.15 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and -23.53% over the last 12 months.