Sharda Crop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.23 crore, up 4.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.23 crore in March 2023 up 4.88% from Rs. 1,232.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.89 crore in March 2023 up 60.23% from Rs. 131.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.85 crore in March 2023 up 36.69% from Rs. 244.97 crore in March 2022.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 23.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.59 in March 2022.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 497.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.70% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.