Sharda Crop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.15 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.15 crore in March 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 991.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.62 crore in March 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.97 crore in March 2022 up 23.42% from Rs. 198.49 crore in March 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in March 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 645.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.71% returns over the last 6 months and 97.46% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,232.15 710.40 991.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,232.15 710.40 991.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 601.00 283.07 502.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 349.92 214.99 116.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.37 -45.13 58.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.90 8.84 10.14
Depreciation 71.73 59.03 52.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.93 89.21 115.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.05 100.39 136.58
Other Income 2.19 6.38 9.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.24 106.77 146.28
Interest 0.60 0.27 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.64 106.50 145.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 172.64 106.50 145.81
Tax 41.03 32.42 31.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.62 74.08 114.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.62 74.08 114.66
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 8.21 12.71
Diluted EPS 14.59 8.21 12.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 8.21 12.71
Diluted EPS 14.59 8.21 12.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
