Sharda Crop Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 991.65 crore, up 28.26% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 991.65 crore in March 2021 up 28.26% from Rs. 773.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2021 down 15.95% from Rs. 136.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.49 crore in March 2021 up 20.52% from Rs. 164.69 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.12 in March 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 355.75 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.04% returns over the last 6 months and 159.77% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations991.65385.15773.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations991.65385.15773.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials502.58120.62390.13
Purchase of Traded Goods116.20160.4065.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.13-41.4343.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.147.899.94
Depreciation52.2140.4235.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.8147.09129.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.5850.1599.42
Other Income9.7032.4230.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.2882.57129.69
Interest0.470.390.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.8182.18129.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax145.8182.18129.29
Tax31.1625.95-7.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.6656.24136.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.6656.24136.42
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.716.2315.12
Diluted EPS12.716.2315.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.716.2315.12
Diluted EPS12.716.2315.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

