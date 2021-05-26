Sharda Crop Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 991.65 crore, up 28.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 991.65 crore in March 2021 up 28.26% from Rs. 773.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2021 down 15.95% from Rs. 136.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.49 crore in March 2021 up 20.52% from Rs. 164.69 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.12 in March 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 355.75 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.04% returns over the last 6 months and 159.77% over the last 12 months.