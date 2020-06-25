Sharda Crop Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 773.13 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.13 crore in March 2020 up 14.83% from Rs. 673.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.42 crore in March 2020 up 55.18% from Rs. 87.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.69 crore in March 2020 down 0.81% from Rs. 166.03 crore in March 2019.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 15.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.74 in March 2019.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 216.80 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.64% over the last 12 months.