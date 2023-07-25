Sharda Crop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 486.75 crore, down 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.75 crore in June 2023 down 16.1% from Rs. 580.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.89 crore in June 2023 down 115.03% from Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 96.5% from Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 481.35 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.24% returns over the last 6 months and -29.33% over the last 12 months.