    Sharda Crop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 486.75 crore, down 16.1% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 486.75 crore in June 2023 down 16.1% from Rs. 580.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.89 crore in June 2023 down 115.03% from Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 96.5% from Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022.

    Sharda Crop shares closed at 481.35 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.24% returns over the last 6 months and -29.33% over the last 12 months.

    Sharda Cropchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations486.751,292.23580.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations486.751,292.23580.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials329.19703.47300.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.50123.38201.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks128.8654.34-64.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.9513.126.72
    Depreciation70.2767.6554.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.67120.99134.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-150.68209.28-52.53
    Other Income81.1757.9219.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.51267.20-33.00
    Interest0.742.180.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-70.26265.02-33.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-70.26265.02-33.65
    Tax-15.3654.13-8.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-54.89210.89-25.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-54.89210.89-25.53
    Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.0823.38-2.83
    Diluted EPS-6.0823.38-2.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.0823.38-2.83
    Diluted EPS-6.0823.38-2.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

