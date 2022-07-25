 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Crop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore in June 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 520.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022 down 146% from Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022 down 84.16% from Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 693.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 101.07% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 580.13 1,232.15 520.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 580.13 1,232.15 520.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.11 601.00 223.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 201.41 349.92 195.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.69 -79.37 -62.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.72 10.90 8.26
Depreciation 54.72 71.73 53.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.38 106.93 46.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -52.53 171.05 55.29
Other Income 19.53 2.19 27.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.00 173.24 83.20
Interest 0.64 0.60 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.65 172.64 82.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.65 172.64 82.78
Tax -8.12 41.03 27.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.53 131.62 55.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.53 131.62 55.50
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.83 14.59 6.15
Diluted EPS -2.83 14.59 6.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.83 14.59 6.15
Diluted EPS -2.83 14.59 6.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
