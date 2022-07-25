Sharda Crop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:
Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore in June 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 520.61 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022 down 146% from Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022 down 84.16% from Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021.
Sharda Crop shares closed at 693.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 101.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sharda Cropchem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|580.13
|1,232.15
|520.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|580.13
|1,232.15
|520.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|300.11
|601.00
|223.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|201.41
|349.92
|195.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-64.69
|-79.37
|-62.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.72
|10.90
|8.26
|Depreciation
|54.72
|71.73
|53.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|134.38
|106.93
|46.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.53
|171.05
|55.29
|Other Income
|19.53
|2.19
|27.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.00
|173.24
|83.20
|Interest
|0.64
|0.60
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.65
|172.64
|82.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.65
|172.64
|82.78
|Tax
|-8.12
|41.03
|27.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.53
|131.62
|55.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.53
|131.62
|55.50
|Equity Share Capital
|90.22
|90.22
|90.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.83
|14.59
|6.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.83
|14.59
|6.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.83
|14.59
|6.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.83
|14.59
|6.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
