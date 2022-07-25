English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharda Crop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore in June 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 520.61 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022 down 146% from Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022 down 84.16% from Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021.

    Sharda Crop shares closed at 693.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 101.07% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Sharda Cropchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations580.131,232.15520.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations580.131,232.15520.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.11601.00223.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods201.41349.92195.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.69-79.37-62.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.7210.908.26
    Depreciation54.7271.7353.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.38106.9346.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.53171.0555.29
    Other Income19.532.1927.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.00173.2483.20
    Interest0.640.600.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.65172.6482.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.65172.6482.78
    Tax-8.1241.0327.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.53131.6255.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.53131.6255.50
    Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8314.596.15
    Diluted EPS-2.8314.596.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8314.596.15
    Diluted EPS-2.8314.596.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.