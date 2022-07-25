Sharda Crop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.13 crore in June 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 520.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022 down 146% from Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in June 2022 down 84.16% from Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 693.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 101.07% over the last 12 months.