Sharda Crop Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 520.61 crore, up 72.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.61 crore in June 2021 up 72.93% from Rs. 301.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021 up 316.53% from Rs. 13.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021 up 147.49% from Rs. 55.40 crore in June 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 344.85 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.38% returns over the last 6 months and 16.15% over the last 12 months.