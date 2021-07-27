MARKET NEWS

Sharda Crop Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 520.61 crore, up 72.93% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.61 crore in June 2021 up 72.93% from Rs. 301.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.50 crore in June 2021 up 316.53% from Rs. 13.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021 up 147.49% from Rs. 55.40 crore in June 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 344.85 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.38% returns over the last 6 months and 16.15% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations520.61991.65301.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations520.61991.65301.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials223.91502.58135.89
Purchase of Traded Goods195.28116.20130.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.1658.13-60.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.2610.146.73
Depreciation53.9152.2135.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.13115.8141.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.29136.5811.06
Other Income27.919.708.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.20146.2819.95
Interest0.410.470.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.78145.8119.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax82.78145.8119.41
Tax27.2831.166.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.50114.6613.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.50114.6613.32
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.1512.711.48
Diluted EPS6.1512.711.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.1512.711.48
Diluted EPS6.1512.711.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:11 pm

