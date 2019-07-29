Sharda Crop Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.93 crore, down 14.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.93 crore in June 2019 down 14.04% from Rs. 365.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in June 2019 down 1.49% from Rs. 28.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.00 crore in June 2019 up 11.92% from Rs. 67.01 crore in June 2018.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2018.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 300.60 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -9.95% over the last 12 months.