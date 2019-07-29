App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharda Crop Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.93 crore, down 14.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.93 crore in June 2019 down 14.04% from Rs. 365.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in June 2019 down 1.49% from Rs. 28.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.00 crore in June 2019 up 11.92% from Rs. 67.01 crore in June 2018.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2018.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 300.60 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -9.95% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations313.93673.28365.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations313.93673.28365.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials161.23334.46158.00
Purchase of Traded Goods71.34123.2757.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.76-1.3228.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.347.956.06
Depreciation35.2338.0118.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.1969.4050.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.34101.5146.52
Other Income27.4326.502.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.77128.0248.69
Interest0.500.053.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.27127.9745.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax39.27127.9745.09
Tax11.6440.0617.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6287.9128.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6287.9128.04
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.069.743.11
Diluted EPS3.069.743.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.069.743.11
Diluted EPS3.069.743.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem

