you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 06:46 PM IST

Sharda Crop standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 365.20 crore

Sharda Cropchem has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 365.20 crore and a net profit of Rs 28.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Sharda Cropchem has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 365.20 crore and a net profit of Rs 28.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 272.99 crore and net profit was Rs 33.34 crore.
Sharda Crop shares closed at 371.85 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.
Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 365.20 712.76 272.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 365.20 712.76 272.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.00 317.78 128.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.29 119.86 152.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.21 13.21 -99.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.06 9.49 5.59
Depreciation 18.32 18.51 15.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.81 56.37 32.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.52 177.54 37.50
Other Income 2.17 -3.56 11.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.69 173.98 49.38
Interest 3.60 4.58 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.09 169.40 49.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.09 169.40 49.37
Tax 17.05 58.87 16.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.04 110.52 33.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.04 110.52 33.34
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70
Diluted EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70
Diluted EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 06:42 pm

