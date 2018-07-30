Sharda Crop standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 365.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 365.20 712.76 272.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 365.20 712.76 272.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 158.00 317.78 128.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 57.29 119.86 152.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.21 13.21 -99.67 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.06 9.49 5.59 Depreciation 18.32 18.51 15.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 50.81 56.37 32.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.52 177.54 37.50 Other Income 2.17 -3.56 11.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.69 173.98 49.38 Interest 3.60 4.58 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.09 169.40 49.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 45.09 169.40 49.37 Tax 17.05 58.87 16.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.04 110.52 33.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.04 110.52 33.34 Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70 Diluted EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70 Diluted EPS 3.11 12.25 3.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited