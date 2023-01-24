 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Crop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.40 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 853.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 710.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.87 crore in December 2022 up 76.67% from Rs. 74.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.94 crore in December 2022 up 41.7% from Rs. 165.80 crore in December 2021.

Sharda Cropchem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 853.40 586.97 710.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 853.40 586.97 710.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.14 261.97 283.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 570.26 194.08 214.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -267.14 -25.84 -45.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.58 6.71 8.84
Depreciation 65.30 60.39 59.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.70 111.37 89.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.56 -21.71 100.39
Other Income 63.08 33.04 6.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.64 11.33 106.77
Interest 0.75 0.30 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.90 11.03 106.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.90 11.03 106.50
Tax 38.02 2.52 32.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.87 8.51 74.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.87 8.51 74.08
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.51 0.94 8.21
Diluted EPS 14.51 0.94 8.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.51 0.94 8.21
Diluted EPS 14.51 0.94 8.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited