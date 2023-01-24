English
    Sharda Crop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.40 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 853.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 710.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.87 crore in December 2022 up 76.67% from Rs. 74.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.94 crore in December 2022 up 41.7% from Rs. 165.80 crore in December 2021.

    Sharda Cropchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations853.40586.97710.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations853.40586.97710.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.14261.97283.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods570.26194.08214.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-267.14-25.84-45.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.586.718.84
    Depreciation65.3060.3959.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.70111.3789.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.56-21.71100.39
    Other Income63.0833.046.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.6411.33106.77
    Interest0.750.300.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.9011.03106.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax168.9011.03106.50
    Tax38.022.5232.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.878.5174.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.878.5174.08
    Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.510.948.21
    Diluted EPS14.510.948.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.510.948.21
    Diluted EPS14.510.948.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
