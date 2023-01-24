Sharda Crop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.40 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 853.40 crore in December 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 710.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.87 crore in December 2022 up 76.67% from Rs. 74.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.94 crore in December 2022 up 41.7% from Rs. 165.80 crore in December 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 14.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in December 2021.

