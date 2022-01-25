Sharda Crop Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 710.40 crore, up 84.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 710.40 crore in December 2021 up 84.45% from Rs. 385.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.08 crore in December 2021 up 31.72% from Rs. 56.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.80 crore in December 2021 up 34.81% from Rs. 122.99 crore in December 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.23 in December 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 437.80 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.95% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.