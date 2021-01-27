Sharda Crop Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 385.15 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.15 crore in December 2020 up 26.35% from Rs. 304.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.24 crore in December 2020 up 152.82% from Rs. 22.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.99 crore in December 2020 up 82.23% from Rs. 67.49 crore in December 2019.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2019.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 286.05 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 12.04% over the last 12 months.