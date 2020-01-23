Sharda Crop Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 304.84 crore, down 12.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.84 crore in December 2019 down 12.08% from Rs. 346.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.24 crore in December 2019 up 306.11% from Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.49 crore in December 2019 up 110.77% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2018.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2018.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 281.50 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -8.14% over the last 12 months.