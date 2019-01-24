Sharda Crop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 346.72 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.72 crore in December 2018 up 28.66% from Rs. 269.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2018 down 84.45% from Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2018 down 53.3% from Rs. 68.57 crore in December 2017.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2017.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 300.00 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.13% returns over the last 6 months and -34.33% over the last 12 months.