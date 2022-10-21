Sharda Crop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 642.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2022 down 62.24% from Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.30 crore in September 2022 down 26.6% from Rs. 102.59 crore in September 2021.
Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.
|Sharda Cropchem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|721.50
|824.53
|642.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|721.50
|824.53
|642.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|261.97
|300.11
|223.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|308.90
|364.80
|210.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-46.51
|-49.76
|29.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.55
|8.46
|10.54
|Depreciation
|60.40
|54.73
|60.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.53
|148.05
|79.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.65
|-1.85
|29.10
|Other Income
|10.25
|20.25
|12.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.90
|18.40
|41.95
|Interest
|0.36
|0.76
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.54
|17.64
|41.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.54
|17.64
|41.51
|Tax
|2.46
|-5.01
|9.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.08
|22.64
|32.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.08
|22.64
|32.02
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.09
|22.64
|32.02
|Equity Share Capital
|90.22
|90.22
|90.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|2.51
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|2.51
|3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|2.51
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|2.51
|3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
