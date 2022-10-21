Sharda Crop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 721.50 824.53 642.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 721.50 824.53 642.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 261.97 300.11 223.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 308.90 364.80 210.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.51 -49.76 29.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.55 8.46 10.54 Depreciation 60.40 54.73 60.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 123.53 148.05 79.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.65 -1.85 29.10 Other Income 10.25 20.25 12.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.90 18.40 41.95 Interest 0.36 0.76 0.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.54 17.64 41.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 14.54 17.64 41.51 Tax 2.46 -5.01 9.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.08 22.64 32.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.08 22.64 32.02 Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.09 22.64 32.02 Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 2.51 3.55 Diluted EPS 1.34 2.51 3.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 2.51 3.55 Diluted EPS 1.34 2.51 3.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited