 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sharda Crop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 642.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2022 down 62.24% from Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.30 crore in September 2022 down 26.6% from Rs. 102.59 crore in September 2021.
Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021. Sharda Crop shares closed at 471.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 52.43% over the last 12 months.
Sharda Cropchem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations721.50824.53642.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations721.50824.53642.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials261.97300.11223.11
Purchase of Traded Goods308.90364.80210.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.51-49.7629.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.558.4610.54
Depreciation60.4054.7360.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses123.53148.0579.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.65-1.8529.10
Other Income10.2520.2512.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9018.4041.95
Interest0.360.760.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.5417.6441.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.5417.6441.51
Tax2.46-5.019.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0822.6432.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0822.6432.02
Minority Interest0.010.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0922.6432.02
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.342.513.55
Diluted EPS1.342.513.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.342.513.55
Diluted EPS1.342.513.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.