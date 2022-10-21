Sharda Crop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.50 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 642.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2022 down 62.24% from Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.30 crore in September 2022 down 26.6% from Rs. 102.59 crore in September 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.