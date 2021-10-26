Sharda Crop Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 642.78 crore, up 51.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.78 crore in September 2021 up 51.33% from Rs. 424.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021 up 68.2% from Rs. 19.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.59 crore in September 2021 up 40.02% from Rs. 73.27 crore in September 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 313.20 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 15.76% over the last 12 months.