    Sharda Crop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,481.82 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,481.82 crore in March 2023 up 3.3% from Rs. 1,434.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.83 crore in March 2023 up 12.35% from Rs. 176.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.27 crore in March 2023 up 11.04% from Rs. 292.94 crore in March 2022.

    Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 22.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.62 in March 2022.

    Sharda Crop shares closed at 497.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.70% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,481.821,017.301,434.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,481.821,017.301,434.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials703.47286.14601.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods244.38697.92506.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks66.07-276.71-92.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1612.6312.74
    Depreciation67.6665.3271.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.5190.40116.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.57141.60218.54
    Other Income7.042.742.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax257.61144.34221.20
    Interest2.480.910.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax255.14143.43220.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax255.14143.43220.47
    Tax56.2835.0343.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities198.85108.40176.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period198.85108.40176.99
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.01-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates198.83108.39176.97
    Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.0412.0119.62
    Diluted EPS22.0412.0119.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.0412.0119.62
    Diluted EPS22.0412.0119.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:06 am