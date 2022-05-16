 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Crop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,434.50 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,434.50 crore in March 2022 up 31.83% from Rs. 1,088.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.97 crore in March 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.94 crore in March 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 219.91 crore in March 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 19.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 645.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.71% returns over the last 6 months and 97.46% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,434.50 879.81 1,088.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,434.50 879.81 1,088.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 601.00 283.07 502.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 506.91 357.12 187.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -92.62 -58.77 56.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.74 10.84 11.86
Depreciation 71.74 59.04 52.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.19 99.18 125.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.54 129.32 150.93
Other Income 2.66 6.91 16.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.20 136.23 167.69
Interest 0.73 0.43 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.47 135.79 166.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 220.47 135.79 166.92
Tax 43.47 33.60 32.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 176.99 102.20 133.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 176.99 102.20 133.93
Minority Interest -0.02 0.00 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 176.97 102.20 133.91
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.62 11.33 14.84
Diluted EPS 19.62 11.33 14.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.62 11.33 14.84
Diluted EPS 19.62 11.33 14.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 11:11 am
