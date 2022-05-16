Sharda Crop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,434.50 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,434.50 crore in March 2022 up 31.83% from Rs. 1,088.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.97 crore in March 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.94 crore in March 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 219.91 crore in March 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 19.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 645.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.71% returns over the last 6 months and 97.46% over the last 12 months.