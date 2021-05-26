MARKET NEWS

Sharda Crop Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.14 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,088.14 crore in March 2021 up 24.28% from Rs. 875.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2021 down 5.47% from Rs. 141.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.91 crore in March 2021 up 26.68% from Rs. 173.59 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.70 in March 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 355.30 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.67% returns over the last 6 months and 153.33% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,088.14493.81875.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,088.14493.81875.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials502.58253.46390.13
Purchase of Traded Goods187.82105.25108.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.74-35.4159.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.869.6611.65
Depreciation52.2240.4335.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses125.9852.08142.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.9368.33128.32
Other Income16.769.7410.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.6978.07138.58
Interest0.770.450.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.9277.62138.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax166.9277.62138.14
Tax32.9929.33-3.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities133.9348.30141.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period133.9348.30141.68
Minority Interest-0.020.01-0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates133.9148.31141.65
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.845.3515.70
Diluted EPS14.845.3515.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.845.3515.70
Diluted EPS14.845.3515.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

