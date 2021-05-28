Sharda Crop Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.14 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,088.14 crore in March 2021 up 24.28% from Rs. 875.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2021 down 5.47% from Rs. 141.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.91 crore in March 2021 up 26.68% from Rs. 173.59 crore in March 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.70 in March 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 352.90 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 145.50% over the last 12 months.