Sharda Crop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 637.75 crore, down 22.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 637.75 crore in June 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 824.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.64 crore in June 2023 down 491.52% from Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.25 crore in June 2023 down 145.47% from Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2022.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 447.80 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and -34.25% over the last 12 months.