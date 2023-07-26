English
    Sharda Crop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 637.75 crore, down 22.65% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 637.75 crore in June 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 824.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.64 crore in June 2023 down 491.52% from Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.25 crore in June 2023 down 145.47% from Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2022.

    Sharda Crop shares closed at 447.80 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and -34.25% over the last 12 months.

    Sharda Cropchem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations637.751,481.82824.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations637.751,481.82824.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials329.19703.47300.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods135.93244.38364.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks116.9266.07-49.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.1615.168.46
    Depreciation70.2867.6654.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.81134.51148.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-129.54250.57-1.85
    Other Income26.027.0420.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-103.53257.6118.40
    Interest1.292.480.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-104.82255.1417.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-104.82255.1417.64
    Tax-16.1856.28-5.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-88.64198.8522.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-88.64198.8522.64
    Minority Interest0.00-0.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-88.64198.8322.64
    Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.8222.042.51
    Diluted EPS-9.8222.042.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.8222.042.51
    Diluted EPS-9.8222.042.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Sharda Crop #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

