Sharda Crop Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 824.53 crore, up 32.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 824.53 crore in June 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 622.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2022 down 40.52% from Rs. 38.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2022 down 39.56% from Rs. 121.00 crore in June 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 693.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 101.07% over the last 12 months.