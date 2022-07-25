 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Crop Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 824.53 crore, up 32.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 824.53 crore in June 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 622.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.64 crore in June 2022 down 40.52% from Rs. 38.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2022 down 39.56% from Rs. 121.00 crore in June 2021.

Sharda Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2021.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 693.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 101.07% over the last 12 months.

Sharda Cropchem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 824.53 1,434.50 622.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 824.53 1,434.50 622.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.11 601.00 148.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 364.80 506.91 347.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.76 -92.62 -55.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.46 12.74 10.05
Depreciation 54.73 71.74 53.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.05 116.19 57.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.85 218.54 60.61
Other Income 20.25 2.66 6.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.40 221.20 67.08
Interest 0.76 0.73 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.64 220.47 66.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.64 220.47 66.47
Tax -5.01 43.47 28.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.64 176.99 38.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.64 176.99 38.07
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.02 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.64 176.97 38.06
Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 19.62 4.22
Diluted EPS 2.51 19.62 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 19.62 4.22
Diluted EPS 2.51 19.62 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
