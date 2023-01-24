 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharda Crop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.30 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:Net Sales at Rs 1,017.30 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 879.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.39 crore in December 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 102.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.66 crore in December 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 195.27 crore in December 2021.
Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 12.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.33 in December 2021. Sharda Crop shares closed at 487.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.26% over the last 12 months.
Sharda Cropchem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,017.30721.50879.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,017.30721.50879.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials286.14261.97283.07
Purchase of Traded Goods697.92308.90357.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-276.71-46.51-58.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.638.5510.84
Depreciation65.3260.4059.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses90.40123.5399.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.604.65129.32
Other Income2.7410.256.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.3414.90136.23
Interest0.910.360.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.4314.54135.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax143.4314.54135.79
Tax35.032.4633.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.4012.08102.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.4012.08102.20
Minority Interest-0.010.010.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.3912.09102.20
Equity Share Capital90.2290.2290.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.011.3411.33
Diluted EPS12.011.3411.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.011.3411.33
Diluted EPS12.011.3411.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

