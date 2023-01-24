Sharda Crop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.30 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharda Cropchem are:Net Sales at Rs 1,017.30 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 879.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.39 crore in December 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 102.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.66 crore in December 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 195.27 crore in December 2021.
Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 12.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.33 in December 2021.
|Sharda Crop shares closed at 487.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.26% over the last 12 months.
|Sharda Cropchem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,017.30
|721.50
|879.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,017.30
|721.50
|879.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.14
|261.97
|283.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|697.92
|308.90
|357.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-276.71
|-46.51
|-58.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.63
|8.55
|10.84
|Depreciation
|65.32
|60.40
|59.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.40
|123.53
|99.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.60
|4.65
|129.32
|Other Income
|2.74
|10.25
|6.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|144.34
|14.90
|136.23
|Interest
|0.91
|0.36
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|143.43
|14.54
|135.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|143.43
|14.54
|135.79
|Tax
|35.03
|2.46
|33.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|108.40
|12.08
|102.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|108.40
|12.08
|102.20
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|108.39
|12.09
|102.20
|Equity Share Capital
|90.22
|90.22
|90.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.01
|1.34
|11.33
|Diluted EPS
|12.01
|1.34
|11.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.01
|1.34
|11.33
|Diluted EPS
|12.01
|1.34
|11.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited