Sharda Crop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.30 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,017.30 721.50 879.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,017.30 721.50 879.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 286.14 261.97 283.07 Purchase of Traded Goods 697.92 308.90 357.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -276.71 -46.51 -58.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.63 8.55 10.84 Depreciation 65.32 60.40 59.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 90.40 123.53 99.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.60 4.65 129.32 Other Income 2.74 10.25 6.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.34 14.90 136.23 Interest 0.91 0.36 0.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.43 14.54 135.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 143.43 14.54 135.79 Tax 35.03 2.46 33.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.40 12.08 102.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.40 12.08 102.20 Minority Interest -0.01 0.01 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.39 12.09 102.20 Equity Share Capital 90.22 90.22 90.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.01 1.34 11.33 Diluted EPS 12.01 1.34 11.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.01 1.34 11.33 Diluted EPS 12.01 1.34 11.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited