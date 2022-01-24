Sharda Crop Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 879.81 crore, up 78.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 879.81 crore in December 2021 up 78.17% from Rs. 493.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.20 crore in December 2021 up 111.54% from Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.27 crore in December 2021 up 64.78% from Rs. 118.50 crore in December 2020.

Sharda Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 11.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.35 in December 2020.

Sharda Crop shares closed at 379.30 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.10% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.