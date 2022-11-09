Sharat Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.26 crore, up 47.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.26 crore in September 2022 up 47.23% from Rs. 66.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 105.83% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2022 up 52.88% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 55.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -3.84% over the last 12 months.